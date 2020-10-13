FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Mother in custody after son, 5, drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Investigators say the boy's father arrived home to find him drowning in the bathtub, and the mother suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound.
...
More
10-13-2020 • 2m
Mother in custody after son, 5, drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say
FOX
Entertainment
Mother in custody after son, 5, drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say
Clips
Mother in custody after son, 5, drowned inside West Philadelphia home, police say