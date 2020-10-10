FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Dr. Oz Show
True Crime: The Chillingly Detailed-Notebook Where a Son Planned How He Would Kill and Dismember His Parents
The case of a 28-year-old man who plotted to kill his parents; the daughter of Diane Downs.
...
More
TV-PG • 1h
The Dr. Oz Show
FOX
Entertainment
The Dr. Oz Show
The Dr. Oz Show