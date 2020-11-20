FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Harris County DA's office cracking down on bars
FOX 26 Houston
FIRST ON FOX: The Harris County District Attorney's Office is cracking down on bars that have reclassified as restaurants. FOX 26's Natalie Hee has more.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Harris County DA's office cracking down on bars
FOX
Entertainment
Harris County DA's office cracking down on bars
Clips
Harris County DA's office cracking down on bars