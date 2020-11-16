FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Crews respond to brush fire near Loop 202 and McClintock in Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that broke out in the early-morning hours of Nov. 16 near the Loop 202 and McClintock Road. Traffic along the freeway was not affected by the fire.
...
More
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Crews respond to brush fire near Loop 202 and McClintock in Tempe
FOX
Entertainment
Crews respond to brush fire near Loop 202 and McClintock in Tempe
Clips
Crews respond to brush fire near Loop 202 and McClintock in Tempe