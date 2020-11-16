FoxNews.com
New video game development studio opening in Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Jeff Hickman with Natural Motion talks about the company, its connection to Zynga, and how they're looking to hire some fresh faces to create a new game set in the Star Wars universe.
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
