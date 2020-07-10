FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Lake Jackson's water boil notice lifted
FOX 26 Houston
The water in Lake Jackson is now safe to drink after officials issued a water boil notice for the city due to the detection of a brain-eating amoeba.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 20s
Lake Jackson's water boil notice lifted
FOX
Entertainment
Lake Jackson's water boil notice lifted
Clips
Lake Jackson's water boil notice lifted