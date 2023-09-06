Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Top CFB Hall of Fame Nominees, NFL Greats & their Star CFB Sons, Plus Cole Kelley joins the show
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S2023 E152 Top CFB Hall of Fame Nominees, NFL Greats & their Star CFB Sons, Plus Cole Kelley joins the show
06-09-23 • 26m
• • •
S2023 E151 Mike Leach's HOF Candidacy in question, Elite 11 Preview, and USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
06-07-23 • 34m
• • •
S2023 E150 Deion Sanders & Colorado are already breaking records, plus, Breeland Speaks joins the show!
06-02-23 • 23m
• • •
S2023 E149 Luke Fickell's impact at Wisconsin, Ohio State & LSU lead improved defenses, & USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
05-31-23 • 27m
• • •
S2023 E148 NCAA Football ’24 Cover Candidates, Top Non-Conference games in ’23, & Corey Coleman Interview
05-26-23 • 25m
• • •
S2023 E147 Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
05-24-23 • 37m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
The Number One College Football Show
S2023-E152 - Top CFB Hall of Fame Nominees, NFL Greats & their Star CFB Sons, Plus Cole Kelley joins the show