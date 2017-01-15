FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Simpsons
S28 E12 The Great Phatsby Parts 1 & 2
Mr. Burns tries to relive his glory days, and crosses paths with a mysterious music mogul. Who cons him and reduces him to bankruptcy.
...
More
1-15-2017 • TV-PG LV • 1h
The Simpsons
FOX
Entertainment
The Simpsons
Season 28
The Simpsons