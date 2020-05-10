Jonathan Alter on Jimmy Carter, and what he’d say about 2020
For some, Jimmy Carter was a failure in the White House, and for others, they know him instead only for his humanitarian work. But renowned political analyst and MSNBC contributor Jonathan Alter says there was much that the 39th President didn’t get enough credit for. He joined Jim on The Final 5 to talk about his new book, “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life,” now on sale.... More
10-31-2020 • 5m
