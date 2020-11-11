FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
New Jersey attorney general quarantining after staffer tests positive
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal immediately took a rapid test that came back positive, but that a different follow-up test returned a negative result, according to a spokesperson.
...
More
11-11-2020 • 18s
New Jersey attorney general quarantining after staffer tests positive
FOX
Entertainment
New Jersey attorney general quarantining after staffer tests positive
Clips
New Jersey attorney general quarantining after staffer tests positive