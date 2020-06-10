FoxNews.com
Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt | Week 6
Join Joel Klatt as he ranks his Top 10 teams in college football, breaks down the small things Spencer Rattler can do to improve, and explains why Red River is an absolute must win for Texas.
10-6-2020 • 15m
