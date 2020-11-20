FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
COVID-19 antibody treatment distributed in Texas
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
About 6,000 doses of Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment are now in the hands of medical professionals throughout Texas.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
COVID-19 antibody treatment distributed in Texas
FOX
Entertainment
COVID-19 antibody treatment distributed in Texas
Clips
COVID-19 antibody treatment distributed in Texas