Panel discusses Eva Longoria's comments
FOX 26 Houston
Eva Longoria is apologizing to Black women after saying Latinas were the "real heroines" of the election. Jolanda Jones/Houston Attorney, Young Jas/Radio Personality and Raisha T. Smith/Founder, EveryDopeGirl discuss with Isiah.
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 6m
Panel discusses Eva Longoria's comments
