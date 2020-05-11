WATCH - Woody Woodriffe was at Lions practice when news came that Matthew Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. WATCH - Woody Woodriffe was at Lions practice when news came that Matthew Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
  4. Clips
  5. WATCH - Woody Woodriffe was at Lions practice when news came that Matthew Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list