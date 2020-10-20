FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Report: Woman attacked while canvassing
FOX 35 Orlando
Election Day is just two weeks away. Authorities in Brevard County are investigating a report that a woman was attacked while out canvassing.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Report: Woman attacked while canvassing
FOX
Entertainment
Report: Woman attacked while canvassing
Clips
Report: Woman attacked while canvassing