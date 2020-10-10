FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Affy Tapple Beer: a match made in heaven
FOX 32 Chicago
The iconic Chicago brand teamed up with a fast growing suburban craft brewery to produce the first-ever caramel apple beer.
...
More
10-10-2020 • 2m
Affy Tapple Beer: a match made in heaven
FOX
Entertainment
Affy Tapple Beer: a match made in heaven
Clips
Affy Tapple Beer: a match made in heaven