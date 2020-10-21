FoxNews.com
Workout Wednesday with Peach Cheeks Fitness:
FOX 5 Atlanta
Morgan Findlay from Peach Cheeks Fitness joins Good Day with an easy outdoor workout for you to try out.
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
