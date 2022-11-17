Home
LA Elects Karen Bass, GOP Wins House Majority, Obama Expands Young Leaders Program and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
11-17-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Georgia Election Runoff, HBCU Threats, World Population Reaches 8 Billion and more!
11-16-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Senate Set to Codify Same-Sex Marriage, Jan 6th Panel, Appeal Court Blocks Student Debt Relief and more!
11-15-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Hakeem Jeffries, Louisiana Voters Reject Measure to Abolish Slavery, ‘Black Panther’ and more!
11-14-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Texas Judge Blocks Student Debt Relief, Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving, Megan Thee Stallion and more!
11-11-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Midterm Results, Homeless Youth Awareness, Grandmaster Jay Sentenced, Hurricane Nicole and more!
11-10-22 • TV-PG • 52m
