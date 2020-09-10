FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Bay Area lawmaker's renewed push for safe injection sites
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Sen. Scott Wiener announced that he's planning on reintroducing legislation to legalize safe injection sites when the state legislature reconvenes in December.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Bay Area lawmaker's renewed push for safe injection sites
FOX
Entertainment
Bay Area lawmaker's renewed push for safe injection sites
Clips
Bay Area lawmaker's renewed push for safe injection sites