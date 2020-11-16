FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station
FOX 35 Orlando
The Falcon 9 rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.
...
More
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station
FOX
Entertainment
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station
Clips
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station