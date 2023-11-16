Back in Her Element: Daniel Rivera vs. Sophia Cullen
Divorce Court Episodes (25)
- Back in Her Element: Daniel Rivera vs. Sophia Cullen11-16-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- The Heartbreak Jackpot: Latricia Davis vs. Jajuan Simmons11-15-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- Break Up to Make Up: Victoria Golden vs. Freddie Lind11-14-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- Balance and Boundaries: Diane Hart vs. Miles Livingston11-10-23 • TV-PG • 20m
- Bossing Up and Moving On: Kia Mitchell vs. Thomas McDonald11-10-23 • TV-14 • 20m
- Secrets Revealed: Joseph Danko vs. Elizabeth Lewallen11-08-23 • TV-14 • 20m