FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden
FOX 32 Chicago
Instead of the expected debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, television viewers were left Thursday with what ABC’s David Muir called split-screen America.
...
More
10-16-2020 • 2m
TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden
FOX
Entertainment
TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden
Clips
TV gives viewers a split-screen comparison of Trump, Biden