FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dolton police: Video shows suspect aimed gun at officers before shooting
FOX 32 Chicago
Dolton police on Friday released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting from last weekend.
...
More
11-7-2020 • 2m
Dolton police: Video shows suspect aimed gun at officers before shooting
FOX
Entertainment
Dolton police: Video shows suspect aimed gun at officers before shooting
Clips
Dolton police: Video shows suspect aimed gun at officers before shooting