Sunday afternoon weather forecast
FOX 26 Houston
Our area received 3-6” of widespread rain on Friday and Saturday, but now we’re headed toward breezy, cooler and drier weather. Watch for highs in the 50s and 60s this week with lows near freezing on Tuesday morning.
11-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
