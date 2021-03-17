FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Performance: Sword Swallower
Game of Talents Clips
NEW
The Clues: Kelly
03-17-21 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
NEW
Performance: Light Dancer
03-17-21 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
NEW
Pizza Acrobat Clue Recap
03-17-21 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
NEW
The Clues: Justin
03-17-21 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
See All
Game of Talents Episodes (2)
NEW
S1 E2 Dancing, Singing, and a Slew of Swords
03-18-21 • TV-PG • 43m
• • •
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones
03-11-21 • TV-PG D • 43m
• • •
FOX
Entertainment
Game of Talents
Clips
Performance: Sword Swallower