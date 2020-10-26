FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Doctors warn COVID-19 positive people to adhere to quarantine
FOX 2 Detroit
As another wave of COVID-19 cases arrives, physicians are urging people to follow quarantine guidelines so others around you don't get sick.
...
More
10-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Doctors warn COVID-19 positive people to adhere to quarantine
FOX
Entertainment
Doctors warn COVID-19 positive people to adhere to quarantine
Clips
Doctors warn COVID-19 positive people to adhere to quarantine