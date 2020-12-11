FoxNews.com
These cats are on the job
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay saves and adopts out thousands of cats and kittens every year. But what about those cats that come in that aren't so social? They don't go to homes; they go to work.
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
