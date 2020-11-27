FoxNews.com
Power shutoffs due to increased fire risk
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Power was cut off to more than 5,000 Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties on Thanksgiving due to Santa Ana winds increasing fire danger in the region.
11-27-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
