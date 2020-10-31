National Security Advisor details plans of peace for Armenia and Azerbaijan
FOX 11 Los Angeles
United States National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien says it's hard to envision a long-term ceasefire settlement that doesn’t involve a multination armed peacekeeping force. He says the U.S. is working with the Scandinavian government to put together a peacekeeping force that could be deployed into the region of Artsakh.... More
10-31-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
