A warmer start to our Sunday with many areas staying in the 70s overnight. We will warm well into the 80s today and the air will definitely feel a bit more humid. While a stray coastal shower cannot be ruled out, the majority of the area will be dry all day. As we head into Monday, however, rain chances will increase and the threat for rain will be with us all week long. This week is going to feel more like late Summer rather than Fall, but there will be plenty of dry time.