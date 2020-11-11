FoxNews.com
Concern grows for college students as breaks near
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
As students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving, universities are taking steps to keep young people from spreading COVID-19. Some schools are requiring mandatory exit tests while others are having students finish out the year online.
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
