FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Former deputy accused of child abuse through attempted exorcism
FOX 35 Orlando
A former Orange County deputy accused of trying to perform an exorcism on a child is out of jail. His mother says he needs help and not handcuffs, calling a normally loving father.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Former deputy accused of child abuse through attempted exorcism
FOX
Entertainment
Former deputy accused of child abuse through attempted exorcism
Clips
Former deputy accused of child abuse through attempted exorcism