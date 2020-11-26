FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
California exodus: Many fleeing state amid COVID-19 pandemic
FOX 11 Los Angeles
According to the U.S. Census Bureau: 630,000 people left California. Now with the pandemic, more are fleeing the state.
...
More
11-26-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
California exodus: Many fleeing state amid COVID-19 pandemic
FOX
Entertainment
California exodus: Many fleeing state amid COVID-19 pandemic
Clips
California exodus: Many fleeing state amid COVID-19 pandemic