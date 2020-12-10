FoxNews.com
NASA delays ISS mission launch
FOX 35 Orlando
NASA is pushing back its next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The next Dragon Capsule was supposed to launch on Halloween. Now, a mid-November launch date is being targeted.
10-12-2020 • TV-Y • 21s
FOX
