Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats
09-14-22 • 19m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s only weakness, Most impactful deadline moves & Fair or Foul! | Flippin’ Bats
09-13-22 • 32m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani & Mike Trout stay hot, Pujols chases 700 & MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats
09-12-22 • 39m
• • •
Pitching Ninja's Top-5 filthiest pitches of the week & MLB rule changes for 2023 | Flippin' Bats
09-09-22 • 32m
• • •
Mets-Braves Battle for NL East, MLB Wildcards Standings & more on Flippin' Bats LIVE Happy Hour Show!
09-09-22 • 58m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani not letting go of the MVP yet, John Smoltz talks NL East & MORE! | Flippin Bats
09-07-22 • 29m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats