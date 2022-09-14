Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz talks about the AL MVP, Pujols’ HR chase & rule changes | Flippin’ Bats