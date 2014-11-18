FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
E61 Griffin vs. Brown & Hoffman vs. Wolfe
A man hopes to solve a 30-year mystery and find out if he has a son.
...
More
11-18-2014 • TV-14 • 30m
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
FOX
Entertainment
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court