FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Design flaw sending some Dallas County mail-in ballots back to senders
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Some people in Dallas County are mailing out their ballots — only to have those same ballots mailed right back to them.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Design flaw sending some Dallas County mail-in ballots back to senders
FOX
Entertainment
Design flaw sending some Dallas County mail-in ballots back to senders
Clips
Design flaw sending some Dallas County mail-in ballots back to senders