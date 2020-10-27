FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as newest SCOTUS justice
FOX 2 Detroit
Amy Coney Barrett by a Senate vote of 52 to 48 was confirmed and sworn in Monday night as the newest Supreme Court justice.
...
More
10-27-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as newest SCOTUS justice
FOX
Entertainment
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as newest SCOTUS justice
Clips
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as newest SCOTUS justice