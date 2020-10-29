FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Detecting coronavirus with a smartwatch?
FOX 5 New York
Northwell Health has partnered with FitBit to study if wearing the smartwatch can give you early warning signs that you're fighting an infection such as COVID-19.
...
More
10-29-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Detecting coronavirus with a smartwatch?
FOX
Entertainment
Detecting coronavirus with a smartwatch?
Clips
Detecting coronavirus with a smartwatch?