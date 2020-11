Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to make landfall Sunday night in the Florida Keys and southern Florida. It will bring rain and wind gusts to the Tampa Bay area on Monday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to spin for a few days and then head north and east making a second landfall in the state north of the Tampa Bay area. MORE: www.MyFOXHurricane.com