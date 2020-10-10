FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Hamtramck jewelry store owner guns down robbery suspect after being stabbed
FOX 2 Detroit
A jewelry store owner got attacked in an attempted robbery, being stabbed in the head - but shot the suspect four times.
...
More
10-10-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Hamtramck jewelry store owner guns down robbery suspect after being stabbed
FOX
Entertainment
Hamtramck jewelry store owner guns down robbery suspect after being stabbed
Clips
Hamtramck jewelry store owner guns down robbery suspect after being stabbed