FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith talks return to the field
FOX 5 Washington DC
A FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE -- Angie Goff has the first interview with Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith and his wife Liz after his remarkable return to the field!
...
More
10-14-2020 • 5m
FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith talks return to the field
FOX
Entertainment
FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith talks return to the field
Clips
FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith talks return to the field