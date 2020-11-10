FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Michigan Football Classic - 1998 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Washington State
Brian Griese throws for 251 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines claim the national title.
...
More
10-11-2020 • 1h
Michigan Football Classic - 1998 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Washington State
FOX
Sports
Michigan Football Classic - 1998 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Washington State