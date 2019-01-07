FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
S23 E233 The Weaponization of Child Protective Services?!; Tax Fraud Conspiracy?!
Ex-lovers allegedly use claims of child abuse to get even with each other; a woman sues a painter.
...
More
7-1-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Season 23
S23-E233 - Judge Judy