FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Sheriff says child set fire to escape abuse
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Only a blanket and a mattress were inside the room, and investigators said the circuit breaker to the room had been purposely turned off to deprive the child of electricity.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Sheriff says child set fire to escape abuse
FOX
Entertainment
Sheriff says child set fire to escape abuse
Clips
Sheriff says child set fire to escape abuse