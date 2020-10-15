FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Brady readies for battle of the best against Rodgers
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Over the last decade, Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers rank as the top two quarterbacks in the NFL, only a decimal point separates the two.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Brady readies for battle of the best against Rodgers
FOX
Entertainment
Brady readies for battle of the best against Rodgers
Clips
Brady readies for battle of the best against Rodgers