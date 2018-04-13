New

Showtime at the Apollo

S1 E8 Week 8

Performers with various talents will compete in hopes of winning over the Apollo crowd and having the opportunity to come back in the season finale.... More

4-20-2018 • TV-14 DL • 43m

Showtime at the Apollo Episodes (8)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S1 E8 Week 8

04-20-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

S1 E7 Week 7

04-13-18 • TV-14 L • 43m

S1 E6 Week 6

04-06-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

S1 E5 Week 5

03-30-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

Showtime at the Apollo Clips

New
New
Preview: The Party Is Just Getting Started

04-20-18 • 25s

Throwdini Shows Off Knife Throwing Skills

04-18-18 • 3m

Terry Fator Impresses The Audience

04-18-18 • 4m

The World Famous Stomp Takes The Stage

04-18-18 • 2m