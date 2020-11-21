Fighting Prop 208: Valley business owners plan lawsuit to stop tax hike from going into effect
FOX 10 Phoenix
Some Phoenix area business owners could soon be taking legal action to stop a voter approved ballot measure from going into effect. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has the details on why they say the tax hike will make things tougher for companies already struggling to stay afloat.... More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
