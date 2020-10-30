National Security Advisor visits LA to discuss conflict in Artsakh
As the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Kathryn Barger met with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and select members of the Armenian community to discuss the conflict in Artsakh and ways to end the conflict and bring peace to Armenia.... More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 30m
