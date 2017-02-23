FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
E149 High at Work? You're Fired!; I'm Just Trying to Get Home!; Raise Your Hand if You Were Sober!
After being fired for being high while at work, a man accuses the boss of stealing his tools.
...
More
2-23-2017 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Judge Judy